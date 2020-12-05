1/
Mary Ellen (Kearney) Mullaney
FRANKLIN-Mary Ellen (Kearney) Mullaney, of Franklin, died on December 2, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by members of her family. She was the wife of Raymond, mother of Katie, and the daughter of the late Robert M. and Ann L. "Nancy" (McCaffrey) Kearney.

Mary Ellen was a lifelong resident of Franklin and a 1977 graduate of Franklin High School. She attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Dean College. She worked at various compound pharmacies as well as at Putnam Investments and was most recently as a data analyst for Clark Shoes. Mary Ellen loved her hometown, remained close to her friends, many of whom she met while attending St. Mary's School, and had wonderful memories of growing up in her family's drugstore. She cherished the times she spent with her family. She enjoyed visiting Cape Cod during the summer, and adventures with Juli, Katie, and the family's beloved pugs. Her greatest joys, however, were being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Besides her husband and daughter, she is survived by her siblings, Amy Kearney of East Boston, Juli Kearney of Franklin, and the Rev. Timothy Kearney of Watertown, MA. She is also survived by her nephew Jeremy Kearney of East Boston, and a grandniece Emily Kearney of East Boston. She was predeceased by her brothers Michael and Christopher. She will also be lovingly remembered by her two sisters in law Charlotte Mullaney, Karen Peterson and husband John, their children Patrick and Alyssa, and her father in law Raymond Mullaney Sr.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Monday December 7th, at 9 AM from the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Franklin followed by a funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square Franklin at 10 AM. To view the Mass click stmarysfranklin.org

Calling hours will be held at the Oteri Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2-4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to My Brother's Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356-0338 or Friends of Franklin, 50 Corbin Street, Franklin, MA 02038

Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2020.
