Mary F. Kelly
1946 - 2020
Mary F. Kelly, 74, of Wrentham, passed peacefully on November 8, 2020 in the Blaire House, Milford.

Born in Boston on August 20, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Gallagher) Adams. A Registered Nurse, Mary worked as a geriatric psychiatric nurse at the former Southwood Hospital and Norwood Hospital. Mary cherished all of her co-workers at both hospitals like family. Mary cared for her patients with a soft spoken, gentle yet very strong, caring manner. Mary was a strong leader as a charge nurse and union representative for many years, she always made sure her co-workers were heard, supported and in so many cases loved. If you worked with Mary, you were family.

More than anything in the world, Mary cherished her children and her grandchildren, she
relished the time she spent with her grandchildren and she was a powerful example of strength, compassion and unconditional love of family.

Mary is survived by her children, Denise Embree of Wrentham, Jaclyn Hostetler of Plainville and her husband Michael, John Kelly of Glen Ellyn, Ill and his wife Taryn and Peter Kelly of Cumberland, RI and his wife Sarah. Mary is the sister of the late Peter Adams, LCPL US Marine Corps, who passed in South Vietnam in 1969, Michael Adams of Lynne, MA and the late Theresa Adams formerly of Portland, OR.

Mary leaves behind 7 beloved grandchildren, Kelly Embree, Catherine Embree ,Jacob Hostetler, Joshua Hostetler, Aidan Kelly, Owen Kelly and Emma Kelly. She was the grandmother of the late Paul Embree III.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, 135 South Street, Wrentham. Calling hours are omitted. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
