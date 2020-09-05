1/1
Mary Fiske
1930 - 2020
PLAINVILLE – Mary Fiske, 90, of Plainville passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the beloved wife of Edward Fiske for 61 years before he passed away in 2017. Born February 28, 1930 in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late William and Eva Marie (Hogan) O'Grady.
Mary grew up in Franklin and attended Franklin schools. She has been a resident of Plainville for over 50 years.Mary worked at Mason Box Company for 50 years before retiring. She loved music, dancing and traveling. She particularly loved Nashville, TN and visiting Dollywood. She also played the harmonica and was a NASCAR enthusiast.
She is survived by two children: Mark Fiske and Karen Fiske both of Plainville;
A sister, Alice Marx of Sioux City, IA; four grandchildren: Brittany and husband Orin, Brian, Jacob and
Danny; two great-grandchildren: Max and Phoebe; and her granddog, Madison.
She was mother of the late David Fiske.
Services will be held privately with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum in Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society, PO BOX 600, Doylestown, PA 18901
or at dementiasociety.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To give online condolences to Mary's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com .

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 5, 2020.
