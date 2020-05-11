Attleboro- Mary Carroll Heather, 95, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Garden Place Health Care, Attleboro. Mary was born in Attleboro, a daughter of the late Clarence Heather and Bessie A. Carroll.

She was a lifelong resident of Attleboro.

She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1942.

Mary worked for several medical offices and retired from Dr. Richard Brousseau's dental office in 1989.

She enjoyed traveling to Maine and South Carolina to visit friends.

Mary's wishes were to have a private burial.

Funeral arrangments by Fern Acres Funeral Home in Little Compton, RI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store