Mary Helen McCarthy Sedlak passed away on January 28, 2020, surrounded by her family after a valiant year-long battle with melanoma.
She was born May 30, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, to Daniel Francis and Marguerite Keenan McCarthy. She grew up in upstate New York-Massena, on the St. Lawrence River.
She graduated from Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. While there, she met Charles D. Sedlak. They were married in Massena on January 3, 1953 and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year.
Mary and Charlie Sedlak settled in North Attleboro, MA in 1964, after having lived in Aiken, South Carolina, Bloomfield and West Hartford, Connecticut. Mary devoted herself to raising her four daughters-Mary Margaret, Kathleen, Carol, and Nancy.
She was devout in her faith and attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in North Attleboro, where she regularly celebrated the Saturday 4:00 PM mass.
Mary and Charlie joined the North Attleboro Hockomock YMCA in 1993 and were regular early morning participants, even up until a week before her passing.
Mary had a zest for life. She loved being a part of family activities and took joy in routine happenings and special celebrations. She was 91 years young.
She is survived by her husband Charles; her daughters Mary Sedlak-Long (Keith) of Dover, MA; Kathleen O'Brien (Richard) of Springfield, VA; Carol Kelly (Stephen) of East Dennis, MA; and Nancy Dion (David) of Mansfield, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kristen, Kelly, Kaitlin, Daniel, Jake, Tammy; and her great grandchildren: Riley, James, Shannon, Owen, Emilia, and Sean. In addition, she is survived by her brother Charles D. McCarthy of Baldwinsville, NY and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her grandson Shawn Kelly.
A funeral will be held from the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street on Saturday, February 1. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to the North Attleboro Hockomock YMCA: Reach Out and Family Program; 300 Elmwood Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020