ATTLEBORO Mary Irene Raposa, 94, lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Madonna Manor Nursing Home, North Attleboro. She was the wife of 68 years to the late Charles R. Raposa.
Born on January, 12, 1926 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of the late Domenick and Mary L. (Chapland) Flacco.
Irene served on the board of the Attleboro Council of Aging for many years, serving many gallons of her famous meatballs. She was the manager of the VFW Drum and Bugle Core. Irene received many awards for her humanitarian and political work.
She loved to garden and enjoyed listening to music. Irene played the guitar and harmonica and anytime she could bask in the sun she took full advantage.
Irene is survived by her three sons, Richard R. Raposa and his wife Cindy; Charlie Raposa and Eddie Raposa; her grandchildren, Cicely, Lucas, Kimberly, Michelle and her husband Dave; her great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brett, Ethan, Noah and Maria and her great great-grandson, Caleb. She had many nieces and nephews. In her last years, she was loved and cared for by her niece, Rose Pacheco and her husband Joe.
Funeral services will be held privately and Irene will be laid to rest in St. Stephens. Cemetery in the Flacco Family Plot.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 19, 2020.