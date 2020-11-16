Mary J. (Rios) Gould, age 84 of Norfolk and Walpole passed away on Friday, November 13th, 2020.



She was predeceased by her husband George E. Gould, her father Andrew Rios, her mother Mary Rios Hutchinson, her sisters Rose Gould and Alice Rios, and her brother Joseph Raymond Rios.



Surviving is her fiancé Robert Berard of South Attleboro, Cousins Lucy Andrade, Madeline Cirasa, Edward Moreira all of New Jersey; Edward Sanchez of Wakefield, Delores Palazzolo of Revere and dear friends Josephine Higginbotham and Karen MacDonald both of Winthrop.



An avid gardener, her yard had over 80 rose bushes, she was an active member of the New England Rose Society and the Norfolk Garden Club, where she held office as President of the Norfolk Garden Club from 2010 to 2011 and maintained the outdoor garden of the Police and Fire Station in Norfolk since 1995. Many friends delighted at the bouquets of roses she would bring them. A special thanks to Sam Santucci of North Attleboro who kept her large yard meticulous for over 40 years. It was not an unusual sight to see a bridge having wedding pictures taken in the yard. In the year 2000, her yard was on the garden tour sponsored by the Norfolk Garden Club. A philanthropist, she loved giving and spent her life making her yard look pretty so others would enjoy it. She hosted many croquet Tournaments in her yard and loved giving parties.



Mary worked at Factory Mutual Engineering Company in Norwood for over 30 years as a secretary in various offices and then transferred to one of their sister companies, Arkwright Mutual Insurance Company in Waltham for another 8 1/2 years as an Assistant Underwriter, until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement she worked part time at Norfolk Power Equipment in Wrentham, and for Robert, Scott and David Brooks located at Wrentham Premium Outlets for 8 1/2 years.



After George's death in 1983, Mrs. Gould volunteered at the Norwood Hospital for six years in the Intensive Care Unit and the Emergency Room. She also volunteered to deliver Meals on Wheels in Norfolk on Mondays and Thursdays, and was at the Walpole Food Pantry stocking shelves for many years. Her work at the Walpole Food Pantry meant a lot, seeing people and helping others to enjoy it.



A world traveler, having visited South America, Mexico, Europe, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan. She was also an accomplished photographer and would make up albums of all her trips and she shared them with friends, so they could enjoy her trip also. Her fiancé Bob and her brother Raymond took many cruises throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe.



Learning to ski at the age of 48, she thoroughly enjoyed the sport and thanks to her friends who taught her, the late Karol Zenker. They skied in the West, in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.



A member of the Walpole High School Class of 1954, Mary was on the Class Reunion Committee and held get-togethers every 5 years. She Also attended Dean Junior College in Franklin and took many insurance courses at Northeastern University, Boston. Mary also organized, collected donation cans and the Town of Norfolk held its only fireworks display the town ever had. This was in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the Town. Her Mom rode in the parade as the Senior Citizen of the Year. It was day and night to remember.



She was a Eucharistic Minister at the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Walpole, Massachusetts, she took communion to the infirmed.



As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Mary's family has decided that her funeral services will take place privately, with interment in Saint Francis Cemetery in Walpole.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her brother's name J. Raymond Rios to The ARC of South Norfolk, 41 Clappboardtree Street, Westwood, Massachusetts, 02090.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2020.