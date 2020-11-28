1/
Mary Jane Farquhar
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Farquhar, 98

Dateline: Norton, MA

Mary Jane (Guevremont) Farquhar, age 98, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman D. "Buddy" Farquhar, who died on August 10, 1989.

Born in Norton, MA on December 31, 1921, she was a loving daughter of the late Odias E. and Angeline M. (Yelle) Guevremont.

Mary Jane grew up and was educated in Norton. Prior to retiring, she had worked for thirty years at Kilburn Glass in Norton, retiring as an inspector.

Mrs. Farquhar was a lifelong communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, a member of the former Catholic's Women's Club and a member of the Norton Historical Society. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and the many wonderful summers at West Island in Fairhaven.

She was the dear sister of the late Donat Guevremont, Evelyn T. Guevremont, Lenoie A. Ingalls and Jerome J. "Frenchie" Guevremont. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and her best friend and caregiver Maureen C. Almeida of Norton.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, December 1st from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue.) Norton.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 1st at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will follow at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power Street, Norton, MA 02766.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Burial
Norton Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved