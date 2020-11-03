Rehoboth - Mary K. Healy Lake, 77, of Rehoboth, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of the late David Lake.
Mary was born in Attleboro on April 10, 1943 to the late Earl and Irene (Leonard). She was a graduate of Attleboro High School in 1961 and obtained her associates degree in Computer Science at Fisher College in 1999. She was employed as a medical secretary for most of her career. Mrs. Lake most of all loved animals and her dogs, was an avid reader, loved gardening and was active with her high school reunion committees.
She is survived by her son Scott Lake, and had many cousins.
Calling Hours for Mrs. Lake will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4-7pm Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 S. Main Street, Attleboro. Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home and cemetery at all times. To sign the guest book, for facility directions or to view her tribute page go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested for donations to be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at www.aspca.org