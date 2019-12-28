Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church,
2595 Pawtucket Avenue
East Providence, MA
Mary "Connie" King

Mary "Connie" King Notice
Mary "Connie" King, 48, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Howie King.

Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of Henrique R. and Connie A. (Castro) Viveiros of Attleboro. Connie was a CT Tech at North Main Radiation Oncology for 20 years.

Connie radiated love for family and friends and her children were the light of her life. Their love and her faith in God gave her the strength and courage to battle cancer for years. An incredible caring spirit for others, especially people in need of help, friendship or just a compassionate ear. Her dedication to positivity was inspirational for everyone she met and her warm heart and uplifiting words drew people to her. Connie was passionate about fighting for the underprivileged, mistreated and unfortunate. She had a special gift for recognizing the good in others and bringing them to understand God's presence in their lives.

Besides her husband and parents she leaves two children, Spencer King and Sydney King, one sister, Elizabeth Costa, two brothers, Henry Viveiros and Moses Viveiros, her mother in law, Marie King, eleven nieces and nephews and several brothers in law and sisters in law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-6 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to support Mathewson Street Church's Homelessness Outreach Program. Checks should be made payable to Mathewson Street Church, with the memo indicating in memory of Connie King, and mailed to: Mathewson Street Church, 134 Mathewson Street, Providence, RI 02903. Phone number is 401-331-8900 for credit card donations.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
