|
|
Mary L. (Garland) Cinto, age 89, a lifelong resident of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Born in Mansfield, MA on August 15, 1930, she was a loving daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (Santos) Garland.
Mary grew up in town and was a 1948 graduate of Mansfield High School. Prior to retiring, she had been employed as an administrative assistant at the Kendall Co. in Mansfield for seven years and formerly worked at the Foxboro Co. for over twenty-five years, also an administrative assistant.
Mary's was an avid reader and a familiar face at the Mansfield Public Library. She also enjoyed spending time in the comfort of her home, had a special place in her heart for animals and generously donated to local and regional animal shelters and society's
She is survived by her devoted son Stephen E. Cinto of Quincy. She was the dear sister of Louis Garland of Edgewater, Florida, Janice Streeter of Rutherfordton, North Carolina and the late Elmerinda Gallus and Frederick Garland. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including her niece and godchild Stacey Preache of Lake Worth, Florida.
In accordance with Mary's wishes, services, along with burial at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield will be private and visiting hours have been omitted.
Those wishing, may remember Mary with a donation in her memory made to the Mansfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 25, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2020