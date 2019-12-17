|
BUZZARD'S BAY – Mary L. Johndrow, 82, a longtime resident of Randolph passed away late Friday evening, December 13, 2019 at Toby Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Robert F. Johndrow, to whom she married March 13, 1957.
Born August 12, 1937 in Quincy, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Brown) Kelsey.
Mary and Bob raised their family in Randolph before retiring to Buzzard's Bay.
After the children were raised, Mary went back to school and earned an Associate's Degree from Massasoit College in 1989. She continued her education from Bridgewater State College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in 2000 at age 63.
As proud as she was of this accomplishment, it paled in comparison to the pride she took in her children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.
Mary grew up in the Hough's Neck neighborhood of Quincy and was a 1955 graduate of Quincy High School. She enjoyed many summers on the family farm in Damiscotta, ME.
She was an avid bowler and loved playing bingo, painting, search puzzles and walks along the Cape Cod Canal. She was also a baseball fan.
She leaves behind her six children: Patty Brown and spouse Craig of Plainville, Karen Scolamiero and spouse Joe of Carver, Sharon Allen Johndrow of Carver, Robert Johndrow and spouse Chris of Avon, William Johndrow and spouse Karen of Bridgewater and Michael Johndrow of Northbridge;
Grandchildren: Christopher and Steven Allen, Angela and Brian Scolamiero, Derrick and Jason Brown, Kevin, Danny, Adam, David, Robbie, Andrew and Taylor Johndrow; Great-grandchildren Gavin Scolamiero, A.J., Willow and Ford LaCivita; and siblings William, Robert and John Kelsey. She was predeceased by her sister Jane Kelsey.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019