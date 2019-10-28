|
|
Mary Lavern (Slayden) Colella, 92
On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Mary Lavern (Slayden) Colella, passed away peacefully at the Springlake Assisted Living facility in Paris, Texas. She was 92 years old.
Mary was born January 12, 1927, to Eldon and Hassie Slayden in Roxton, Texas. She met her future husband, Charles F. Colella, DDS while they were both working at Fort Smith, Arkansas. They were married on June 8, 1946, and soon after moved to Mansfield, MA where she helped manage her husband's dental practice as well as raise her five children.
She and her husband, Charles, children and grandchildren enjoyed many years at their summer home on Cape Cod, MA. After her husband's passing in 2003, Mary moved back to Texas where she remained close to her family.
Mary is survived by her five children; Charles & Mary Colella of Marston Mills, MA, Anna Armstrong of Dallas, TX, Christopher & Betty Colella of Key West, FL, John & Andrea Colella of Herndon, VA, and Lori & David Holy of Dallas, TX, fourteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy Dill & husband G. W. and Wanda Billings & husband Kenneth, three brothers, Jimmy Slayden & wife Betty, Bill Slayden, and Charles Slayden, loving niece, Karen Williams along with extended family in both Texas and Massachusetts.
Mary was a woman of great faith and her loving presence will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours are omitted and in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019