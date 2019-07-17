Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Mary Louise (Allard) Ahearn

Mary Louise (Allard) Ahearn, 89, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late MSGT USAF John E. "Jack" Ahearn Sr.



Born on May 8, 1930 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Allard and the late Alice E. (Mullaney) Allard.



Mary was a graduate of the Sturdy Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, the Miriam Hospital, and for several area nursing homes, before retiring in 1976. She was a resident of North Attleboro since 1968, where she was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church.



Mary was an avid reader who enjoyed knitting and conversation, and who most especially cherished spending time with her family. She was a genuinely warm and caring woman who graciously opened her home and touched the lives of many foster children over the years.



She was the loving mother of Marie P. Jones-Bridges and her husband, Ken, of Lincoln, RI; John E. Ahearn Jr. and his wife, Patricia, of ME; Kelly J. McKeon and her husband, Joe, of Warwick, RI; Kerry L. Shumila of North Attleboro, MA; Patrick M. Ahearn and his wife, Tammie, of North Attleboro, MA; Michael P. Ahearn and his wife, Lisa, of North Attleboro, MA; and Matthew J. Ahearn of North Attleboro, MA. Mary was the proud and adoring grandmother of eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She was the sister of Alice L. Dulude and her husband, William Dulude Sr., of VT; the late Elizabeth "Betty" Allard MSBT; and the late Leah Allard. She leaves many nieces and nephews.



Visitation and funeral services will be privately held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Dyer-Lake Funeral, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Graveside services will be privately held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at which time Mary will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Jack.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.



