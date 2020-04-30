|
Mary Lydia (Gauthier) Langille
Mary Lydia (Gauthier) Langille, 94, of Attleboro Falls, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro, MA. She was the wife of the late Ira Ivan Langille who died on January 30, 2008.
Born on January 30, 1926 in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Charles Gauthier and the late Laura (Daigle) Gauthier.
"Lydia", as she was known, was raised and educated in Canada. As a young woman she worked as a seamstress at the Maritime Pants Factory in Amherst, Nova Scotia, where she met the love of her life, Ira. Lydia moved to Attleboro in 1950. She was a past member of St. Joseph's Church and worked for Leach & Garner and Balfour Co. In 2008, she moved to the Attleboro Falls section of North Attleboro where she lived with her son and daughter-in-law after the passing of her husband.
Lydia enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her family.
She was the loving mother of Randy I. Langille and his wife, Maryann (Reilly) Langille, of Attleboro Falls, MA. Lydia was the adoring grandmother of Jason S. Langille and his wife, Donna Langille, of Rumford, RI; and Shane I. Langille and his wife, Julianna Langille, of Florida. She was the proud great-grandmother of Tara Langille, Andrew Langille, Jacob Langille, U.S. Pvt. Anna-Julia Langille, and Cory Andreoni and his wife, Alisha Andreoni, and the great-great grandmother of Arianna and Jameson Andreoni. She was one of thirteen children and leaves her siblings: Dorina, Danny and Ronnie, and was predeceased by Mary-Laura, Cecil, Annie, Bridget, Jane, Richard, Aurele, Alyre and Felix, and leaves many family members throughout Canada.
A Private Visitation will be held for Lydia on Friday, May 1, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Private Funeral Service at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be privately held on Friday, May 1, 2020 in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, at which time Mary Lydia will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Ira.
A Mass and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hebron Food Pantry, P.O. Box 92, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough.
