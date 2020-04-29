|
|
Mary M. Gilbert, 84
Mary M. (Ferreria) Gilbert, age 84, of Mansfield, formerly of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of Walter R. Gilbert, to whom she was wed for thirty-eight years.
Born in Taunton, MA on May 12, 1935, she was a loving daughter of the late Herbert, Sr. and Anna (Muniz) Ferreria.
Mary grew up in Taunton and was a graduate of Taunton High School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past thirty-eight years and prior to retiring, had been employed as an attendant for twenty-five years at Taunton State Hospital.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Mrs. Gilbert also participated in events with her husband at the Mansfield Congregational Church and was actively involved as a member of the Mansfield Senior Center.
Mary cherished the times spent with her adoring family, enjoyed gardening and cooking and always had a sweet tooth for strawberries.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Frank A. Costa, Jr. and his wife Marianne of Taunton, Chris A. Costa of Taunton, Janet M. Marshall and her husband Kevin of Taunton, Marcia Desmarais of Norton, Elizabeth Cashman of Haverhill and Jan Holmes of New Hampshire. She was the dear sister of Herbert Ferreria, Jr. and his wife Irene of Taunton, Edward Ferreria and his wife Roberta of East Taunton and the late Cynthia Wheaton. She was the loving grandmother of Jaime, Bretten and Kayla and is also survived by several great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
Services, along with burial at Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
Those wishing may remember Mary with a donation in her memory made to the Mansfield Senior Center, 255 Hope St., Mansfield, MA 02048.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020