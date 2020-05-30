Mary Rosalie (Marcoccio) Fox, 94, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at home with her family at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Fox, whom she married on October 27, 1951 and who died on October 24, 2009.
Born on August 5, 1925 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Francesco "Frank" Marcoccio and the late Barbara (Simeone) Marcoccio.
A graduate of Attleboro High School, Mary worked for more than twelve years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a Procedure Clerk at the Attleboro District Court before retiring.
A resident of Attleboro since 1926, she and Charles were "snowbirds" residing during the winter months in Port Charlotte, FL for twenty-five years.
A woman of strong faith, she previously attended the former Holy Ghost Church, now St. Vincent de Paul Parish, in Attleboro, as well as St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro. Mary loved to travel with Charles, especially to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and to Maine. An avid fan of the New England Patriots, she and her husband held season tickets for many years. More than anything, Mary cherished spending time and creating memories with her beloved family.
She was the loving mother of Christopher E. Fox and his wife, Karen L. (Tarr) Fox, of Attleboro, MA; Charles E. Fox Jr. and his wife, Theresa (Luiz) Fox, of Warwick, RI; Maureen A. Fox of Attleboro, MA; and Robert E. Fox and his wife, Tammie L. (Holland) Fox, of Brockton, MA. She was the proud grandmother of Sean Fox of Warwick, RI; Kelly Sartre of Warwick, RI; Gregory Fox of Dorchester, MA; and Corinne Fox of Attleboro, MA; and the adoring great-grandmother of Hailey Fox-Fagundes of Warwick, RI, and Michaela Fox of Warwick, RI. Mary was predeceased by her siblings: the late Antonia C. Sampson, the late Joseph C. Marcoccio, the late Dominick A. Marcoccio, the late William M. Marcoccio, and the late Eleanor A. Bergeron. She leaves her brother-in-law, John C. Bergeron, of Attleboro, MA and her sister-in-law, Joan F. Marcoccio, of North Attleboro, MA, as well as several nieces and nephews, her extended family, and many dear friends.
A Private Visitation will be held for Mary on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel: of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Private Funeral Service at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be privately held in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.