Mary (Koufalis) Xifaras, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020.She was the beloved wife of the late Steve L. Xifaras. Born in Areopolis, Greece, she was thedaughter of the late Kyriakos and Elizabeth Vassiliki (Mougakas) Koufalis.Mary came to the United States with her family as an adult after surviving the Second World Warand the Greek Civil War that followed. Mary was very devout, and her strong faith got herthrough the difficult years. She was a longtime member of the Assumption Greek OrthodoxChurch in Pawtucket and she served the Society for Friends of the Poor for many years. Aboveall, Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her faith inGod and her family first. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touchedover the past ninety-three years.Mary leaves a son, Louis "Lou" S. Xifaras, and his wife, Maxine, of Mansfield; twogranddaughters, Marika and Amanda Xifaras; a sister, Evangelina Mitsakos, and many niecesand nephews. She was the sister of the late Stella Eftaxas, Demitri Koufalis, and ThikeoKoufalis.Out of a genuine concern for the health and well-being of Mary's extended family and manyfriends, all services will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the MariaLyssikatos Scholarship Fund, C/O Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St.,Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. TrippFuneral Home, Pawtucket, RI TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com