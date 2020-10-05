Mary (Koufalis) Xifaras, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Steve L. Xifaras. Born in Areopolis, Greece, she was the
daughter of the late Kyriakos and Elizabeth Vassiliki (Mougakas) Koufalis.
Mary came to the United States with her family as an adult after surviving the Second World War
and the Greek Civil War that followed. Mary was very devout, and her strong faith got her
through the difficult years. She was a longtime member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox
Church in Pawtucket and she served the Society for Friends of the Poor for many years. Above
all, Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her faith in
God and her family first. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched
over the past ninety-three years.
Mary leaves a son, Louis "Lou" S. Xifaras, and his wife, Maxine, of Mansfield; two
granddaughters, Marika and Amanda Xifaras; a sister, Evangelina Mitsakos, and many nieces
and nephews. She was the sister of the late Stella Eftaxas, Demitri Koufalis, and Thikeo
Koufalis.
Out of a genuine concern for the health and well-being of Mary's extended family and many
friends, all services will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Maria
Lyssikatos Scholarship Fund, C/O Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St.,
Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp
Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com