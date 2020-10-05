1/1
Mary (Koufalis) Xifaras
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Koufalis) Xifaras, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Steve L. Xifaras. Born in Areopolis, Greece, she was the
daughter of the late Kyriakos and Elizabeth Vassiliki (Mougakas) Koufalis.
Mary came to the United States with her family as an adult after surviving the Second World War
and the Greek Civil War that followed. Mary was very devout, and her strong faith got her
through the difficult years. She was a longtime member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox
Church in Pawtucket and she served the Society for Friends of the Poor for many years. Above
all, Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her faith in
God and her family first. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she has touched
over the past ninety-three years.
Mary leaves a son, Louis "Lou" S. Xifaras, and his wife, Maxine, of Mansfield; two
granddaughters, Marika and Amanda Xifaras; a sister, Evangelina Mitsakos, and many nieces
and nephews. She was the sister of the late Stella Eftaxas, Demitri Koufalis, and Thikeo
Koufalis.
Out of a genuine concern for the health and well-being of Mary's extended family and many
friends, all services will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Maria
Lyssikatos Scholarship Fund, C/O Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St.,
Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp
Funeral Home, Pawtucket, RI TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
October 5, 2020
Dear Lou,
Joanne and I were so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Please accept our condolences and don't hesitate to call me for anything at all. She lived a long life and must have been very proud of you so hold onto your memories and we will keep your family in our prayers.
Sincerely,
Ed Doherty
Eddie Doherty
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved