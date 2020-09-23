Dateline: Norton, MA
Maryellen Shields Morse, age 59, of Norton, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Kevin W. Morse.
Born in Boston, MA on September 13, 1960, she was a loving daughter of the late John S. and Gertrude C. (Sullivan) Shields.
Maryellen grew up in Milton, was a graduate of Fontbonne Academy and furthered her education, attending Bridgewater State College.
A resident of Norton for the past twenty years, Maryellen spent the past twelve years working as an Activity Director at the Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield.
Maryellen's favorite times by far, were those spent in the presence of her adoring family and lifelong cherished friends. She had a special love for animals, especially for her canine companions, "Molly" and "Rufus" and treasured spending time on Cape Cod and enjoying the beauty of the Cape Cod Canal.
In addition to her husband, she was the dear sister of John M. Shields and his wife Maureen of Milton, William F. Shields and his wife Maureen of Bradford, Elizabeth A. Harrington and her husband Kevin of East Bridgewater, and the late James M. Shields, who is survived by his wife Julie of Rockland and the late Mark S. Shields. She was the devoted daughter-in-law of Kenneth Morse and his wife Cheryl Morse of Easton, the sister-in-law of Steven Morse of New Bedford and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Friday, September 25th beginning at 10:00 A.M. followed by a service in celebration of her life at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.
In lieu of flowers, Maryellen's family would prefer donations in her memory and in with respect for her love of animals to the MSPCA,1300 West Elm St Ext, Brockton, MA 02301.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com