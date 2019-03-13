|
Matthew Robert Mierzwinski, 37 of La Canada Flintridge Californa, formerly of Norton, MA., died unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Matthew was a loving son of Robert and Anita Mierzwinski of Norton. Survived by brother Christian Mierzwinski, his wife Heather, twin sister Megan, and her husband John Feteira; he will be forever missed by his grandmother, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Matthew also leaves his long-time partner Lulu Zatikyan, and beloved fur-baby "Nixon".
"Uncle Matty" adored his three nieces and two nephews. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and devotion to the Red Sox and Cleveland Browns.
Private Services are still being planned.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019