Home

POWERED BY

Matthew Robert Mierzwinski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Matthew Robert Mierzwinski Notice
Matthew Robert Mierzwinski, 37 of La Canada Flintridge Californa, formerly of Norton, MA., died unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Matthew was a loving son of Robert and Anita Mierzwinski of Norton. Survived by brother Christian Mierzwinski, his wife Heather, twin sister Megan, and her husband John Feteira; he will be forever missed by his grandmother, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Matthew also leaves his long-time partner Lulu Zatikyan, and beloved fur-baby "Nixon".
"Uncle Matty" adored his three nieces and two nephews. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of music, and devotion to the Red Sox and Cleveland Browns.
Private Services are still being planned.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.