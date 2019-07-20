Maureen A. Morse, 60, passed away on July 17, 2019 after fighting a long term illness. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt.







Maureen is survived by her husband James Morse, her children, Robert and Megan Morse, her mother Angela McIntyre, brother Bob McIntyre and her nephews Shane and Liam McIntyre and many other family members. Maureen worked for the Plainville Public schools for over 10 years and had a love for teaching and working with children. She also worked for Home Depot and Grossman's in her lifetime. Maureen had a passion for sports and loved spending her weekends watching them surrounded by family.







In lieu of flower donations we ask that you donate a backpack full of school supplies to the Morse Family which will be brought to the Plainville Public School System in her honor.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, July 22nd from 4-8 PM in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9 AM in St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.







Published in Sun Chronicle on July 20, 2019