|
|
Maureen B. Houmiller, 70, of Sullivan, Maine passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 24, 2019.
She fought a 23 year long courageous battle with breast cancer. Her battle taught us all about her love of life and love of family. Maureen was born in Boston, Massachusetts on Aug. 21, 1949.
Maureen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Christian D. Houmiller of Sullivan, Maine; her beloved daughter, Kimberly A. Boersma (David) of Sebring, Florida; and her cherished grandchildren, Cassidy, Sydney, Baylee, Chloe, Rocco and Dexter; and her sisters, Kathleen A. Parker of Plainville, Massachusetts and Susan M. Connery of Mansfield, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.
Maureen was predeceased by her beloved son, David M. Houmiller; her parents, Michael J. and Blanche M. OConnor; and her brother, Michael P. OConnor.
Maureen worked at the Walpole Country Club for many years and catered on the side. Her customers were a part of her extended family and she made friends wherever she went. She was a bright star that lit up every room she entered and will forever shine.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxborough. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019