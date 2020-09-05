1/1
Maureen Ellen (O'Toole) Jones Middleton
1943 - 2020
Maureen Ellen (O'Toole) Jones Middleton, age 77, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on September 2, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Martin Thomas and Margaret Elizabeth (Harrington) O'Toole.

Maureen was born on April 3, 1943 in Boston and was a graduate of Catherine Laboure School of Nursing in Dorchester, Massachusetts in 1964. She enjoyed 25+ years providing direct patient care in the hospital and clinic settings before transitioning to the consulting side of nursing where she was employed at several companies, including MobilexUSA, Mobile Medical Radiology & EKG, and US Laboratories & Radiology, for another 25 years. Nursing was Maureen's passion, and for anyone that knew her, it was a fitting profession and one that introduced her to lifelong friends. Maureen was defined by her strength, selflessness, and compassion, and she had an incredible love for her family and friends. She experienced many hardships in her life, and because she faced these head on and overcame them with grace, she was widely loved, admired, and respected.

Loving mother of Andrew M. Jones and his wife Kathleen of North Attleboro, MA, Christopher P. Jones and his wife Marina of Oak Park, CA, Meaghan H. Jones of New York, NY, and Kyle R. Jones of Washington, D.C. Devoted grandmother of Ryan, Anna, Will, Charlie, Eliana, Peige, Raine and Marlow. Wife of the late Francis M. Jones and Donald W. Middleton. Sister of Pauline O'Toole of Rockland, MA, and John O'Toole and his wife Lynn of Albuquerque, NM.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 8 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough, with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9 at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, RI 02864. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Foxborough. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box 96, Natick, MA 01760 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church,
Funeral services provided by
Roberts & Sons Funeral Home
30 South Street
Foxborough, MA 02035
(508) 543-5471
September 4, 2020
Brigid Lyons
