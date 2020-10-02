Maureen G. Kelly of Norton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born December 3, 1931 to Wilfred and Barbara Phalen Godere in Norwich CT. She grew up in Norwich and was an alumna of Norwich Free Academy and Connecticut College.
In January 1953 she wed Thomas V. Kelly who predeceased her in 2001. Her siblings, Mary Brodeur, Pauline McGowan, Barbara Stone, Wilfred Godere, Virginia McGlew, Catherine Horan, Thomas Godere, and John Godere all predeceased her as well.
Maureen taught in the Norwich School system before moving to Norton in 1955. There she taught in the Norton, Foxboro, and Raynham school systems. In 1972 she began her church music career and worked at St. Mary's in Norton, Holy Cross Parish in Easton, and many other churches including the last several years at the Unitarian and the Methodist Churches in Norton.
She is survived by her children Rosemary Fasolo and her husband Joseph of St. Michaels, MD, Terence Kelly and his wife Sara Finnerty of Norwell, MA, Maureen Kelly of Quincy, MA and Elizabeth (Lisa) Kelly of Norton. She was predeceased by her son Wilfred Kelly. She also leaves five grandchildren: Mary Katharine Koch and her husband Timothy of VA, Megan Kelly of Baltimore, MD, Peter Markano of St. Helena, CA, Michael Kelly of Boston, MA, and Colin Kelly of Washington, DC. Her great grandchildren also survive her, Liliana and Alina Koch. Her love of family and music were the joys of her life.
She was a recipient of the Diocese of Fall River Marian Medal Award in 2002 for her years of service to the parish she loved. She served her parish as a member of the Catholic Women's Club for many years and was a member of the Master Work's Choral Society in Norton. She was also proud of her service to the Town of Norton having worked on the school site committee that secured the property that is now the Joseph C. Solmonese Elementary School.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, October 4th from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton.
Her Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, October 5th at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary's Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.
In lieu of flowers donations in Maureen's memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary's Parish, 1 Power Street, Norton, MA 02766 or Community VNA Hospice Care10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com