1958 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Maureen Louise (Cochrane) Tomasso, 61, of Attleboro, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of Louis F. Tomasso, to whom she was married on November 8, 1980.



Born on April 30, 1958 in Norwood, MA, she was the daughter of Edward James Cochrane Sr. and Marlene L. (Dolan) Cochrane of Attleboro.



A graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1976, she was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Maureen was a resident of Attleboro since 1979, having previously lived in North Attleboro.



Maureen was an artistic and creative woman who enjoyed interior design and challenging herself with crafts, often sharing them as cherished gifts. She was an amazing cook; liked travel, and had a lifelong joy for swimming. More than anything, she loved being with her family and good friends.



In addition to her husband and parents, she leaves her cherished children: Kevin L. Tomasso of Austin, TX; and Jaclyn B. Tomasso and her husband, Jay A. Rosa, of Pawtucket, RI. She was the mother of the late Andrew Gregory Tomasso who died at birth in 1982. Maureen was the dear sister of Donna A. Carpenter of Attleboro, MA; Eileen M. McCormack of Seekonk, MA; Kathleen A. Johnson of North Attleboro, MA; Edward J. Cochrane Jr. of Sandwich, MA; Ryan P. Cochrane of Attleboro, MA; and the late Laurie Hutchinson. She leaves several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Maureen by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, MA.



Graveside Services will follow the Mass on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Maureen to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 or at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200.