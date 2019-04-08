Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Melody June Sturtevant

1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Melody June Sturtevant, 73, of North Attleboro passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her devoted family. She was the loving wife of David Sturtevant for over 56 years.



Born January 2, 1946 in New Bedford, she was a daughter of the late John Gregory and Violet Harrop.



Melody grew up in Dartmouth and worked as a solderer at Plainville Stock Company. She also worked at Raytheon and Donnelly's Manufacturing.



Melody was a devoted Christian. When she could she would donate to charities. She loved animals especially rabbits. She enjoyed watching her favorite show NCIS. Above all she loved her family. She actively took care of her grandchildren, children and husband. She loved family gatherings whether it be cookouts, Sunday dinners, holidays. Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas and you were never too old for an Easter basket from mom either. She just loved being surrounded by family. Melody was well known for phrasing "Aw, Come on."



In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: David Sturtevant, Jr. and his wife Annette of Attleboro, June Kohler and husband Frank, Jr. of Attleboro, Bruce Sturtevant of North Attleboro and Wayne Sturtevant of north Attleboro and girlfriend Denise, and her niece Michele Franklin of North Attleboro and several other nieces and nephews. Melody was also loved by so many others.



She's also survived by six siblings: Bruce Harrop of Dartmouth, John Gregory of Florida, Joy Harrop of Florida, David Harrop of New Bedford, Metzi Soares of Westport and Gayla Clark of New Bedford;



10 grandchildren: Franklin III, Geddy, Kayla, Melissa, Melanie, Stephanie, Samantha, Wayne, Jr. Corey and Kristen;



And five great-grandchildren: Miliani, Aiden, Daxin, Franklin IV, and Ethan.



She was the sister of the late Eddie Harrop, Gordon Jansen and Juanita Gregory.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West Street, Attleboro followed by burial at Plainville Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 502 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. This was her favorite charity.



Because Melody was such a giving person whether it be her home or whatever someone needed, at the request of her family they would like donations in her name going to the Acts 4:32 fund at Good News Bible Chapel. This fund helps people in the community. It could be food, housing, clothing, etc.



To sign an online guestbook for Melodie, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices