Meredith Louise (Whillans) Robinson
Meredith Louise (Whillans) Robinson, 74, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA.
Born on November 16, 1945 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of Ada M. (Leach) Maslowski of North Attleboro, and the late Vitold "Joe" Maslowski.
A graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1963, and a resident of North Attleboro for more than sixty years, Meredith worked for many years as a Registered Nurse for Massachusetts General Hospital and for the Rhode Island Blood Center before retiring.
She attended Cushman Union Church in North Attleboro.
Meredith was a loving, giving, and generous woman who was always there whenever anyone needed her. She was the loving caretaker for her mother for many years. Meredith was a true "free spirit" with a passion for life and for people. She loved aviation, automobiles, motorcycles, shopping, and being outdoors. More than anything, she loved her family and cherished spending time with them, especially with her treasured grandson.
In addition to her mother, she leaves her loving son, Timothy P. Robinson and his companion, Leah M. Pierni, of Taunton, MA, and grandson, Shea W. Robinson of Taunton, whom she adored. Meredith was the beloved mother of the late Stephanie L. Robinson, who died in 2008. She was the sister of David Scot Maslowski of Pawtucket, RI, and Jill Stethem of Ellenton, Fl, and leaves her extended family and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules and guidelines, a Private Visitation for Meredith will be held in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Private Funeral Service at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Private Graveside Services will follow.
Flowers are accepted, or as an expression of sympathy in lieu thereof, donations may be made in in memory of Meredith to the Sturdy Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 2963, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.