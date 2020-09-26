Merle A. Young, 93, of East Falmouth, formerly of Foxboro, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at the Royal Falmouth Nursing Center where he had resided for the past 14 months due to complication from dementia.



Mr. Young was born in Foxboro on April 18, 1927 to Cecil "Pete" and Bertha (Atwood) Young. He began working in the mailroom at The Foxboro Company in 1943 while attending Foxboro High School and continued after graduating in 1944. In 1945 he enlisted in the US Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California, serving as a Pharmacist's Mate from 1945-1946. Upon his discharge in 1947 Mr. Young returned to The Foxboro Company as a Pressman, later becoming Assistant Foreman, Foreman, and finally Manager of the Chart Room, retiring in 1985 after over forty years.



While at The Foxboro Company he met and married Elia "Al" Alessandri in 1949. They retired to East Falmouth in 1985, where they both resided until Mr. Young's move to the Royal Falmouth In July 2019. The couple celebrated their 71 st anniversary in June 2019.



In high school Mr. Young exceled at basketball and baseball and continued to play softball in The Foxboro Company Men's League for many years. In his later years he became an avid golfer and bowler, playing weekly until forced by failing health to give up both when he was 90. He also enjoyed fishing with his son, Alan.



Mr. Young is survived by his wife Elia of East Falmouth and son Alan of Peabody and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Wendell, and a sister, Marcia Trainor.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, September 28 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro with adherence to COVID-19precautions and social distancing. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home at 12:30 PM followed by a graveside service to be held on Tuesday at 1 PM at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro. A reception will follow at the Lafayette House, 109 Washington Street, Foxboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Merle's memory may be made to Fidelis Hospice, 25 Railroad Square, Haverhill, MA 01832.



