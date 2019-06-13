Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Merle F. Red Carlon

Notice Condolences Flowers ATTLEBORO Merle F. Red Carlon, 84, passed away on June 6, 2019 at the Miriam Hospital, surrounded by his four devoted daughters. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia A. (Lizotte) Carlon.



Merle was born in Attleboro and was the son of the late Frederick and Ruth (Kiff) Carlon.



Merle served his country in the Army National Guard and went on to work as a caster and mold maker at LG Balfour for over 35 years and also operated his own business Carlon Casting for many years. Merle served as a deacon and custodian at the First Baptist Church of Attleboro where he truly enjoyed dedicating his time. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and swimming and was known by many as a expert poker player.

Merle was happiest being outdoors and was a true sun worshiper. He also had a passion for music and dancing with his late wife. A kind man with a wonderful and unique sense of humor, and a fondness for dessert. He will be deeply missed by his family and countless friends.



He is survived by his children, Brenda Colvin and her husband Steve of North Attleboro, Donna Smith and her husband Pete, Pamela St. Don and her husband Kenneth all of Attleboro and Robin Gauthier and her husband Roger of Virginia Beach, VA. He was the grandfather of eight grandchildren, Jillian and Joshua Colvin, Lindsay Stuart, Hannah Smith, Melissa Obstfeld, Megan Carter, Amanda and Emily Lane. He was the great-grandfather of seven great-grandchildren, Brooke and Colton Drury, Gwen Stuart, Liesel Obstfeld, Destini, Willow and Storm Lane and has several nieces and nephews.



He was the brother of the late Herbert Carlon, Janice Adams, Sandra Carlon and Elizabeth Lowe and step brother of the late Frederick Carlon, Jr. He is survived by the last family cousin C.J. Kiff.



Private arrangements entrusted to Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, Reds family requests that you take a moment and enjoy something sweet in his memory.



To light a memorial candle or sign the online guestbook, visit

www.hathawayfunerals.com Published in Sun Chronicle on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices