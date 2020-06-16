Mervell T. Cronin
1934 - 2020
ATTLEBORO - Mervell T. Cronin, Certified Public Accountant, of Attleboro passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cedarwoods Garden in Franklin.
Born in Amesbury, Massachusetts on December 26th,1934 he was a son of the late Mervell and Frances (Doughty) Cronin.
He graduated from Amesbury High School, Class of 1952. After graduation, he joined the Navy and attended Submarine School in New London, Connecticut. He served aboard two submarines: USS Manta (SS 299) and USS Cavalla (SS 244). Mervell obtained the rating of Electrician Mate First Class (E-6) qualified in submarines and was honorably discharged on December 20th,1957.
After serving in the Navy, he married Anne (Baillargeon) on August 10th,1957. He then attended and graduated from Bentley College and moved to Attleboro to work for Texas Instruments. After 10 years at TI, he joined the CPA firm of Arthur Young & Company in Providence, Rhode Island. After serving his CPA apprenticeship, he became the Auditor for the City of Attleboro. Mervell opened his own CPA office in 1978 and continued in business until 2013.
He was a life member of the Attleboro Kiwanis Club and served as its Secretary, Treasurer, President, and the Board of Directors during his membership. He also went on to become a Kiwanis New England District Lieutenant Governor.
He was an honorary member of the St. John's Council 404 Knights of Columbus and served the council as Financial Secretary for a period of 10 years.
Mervell was a member of Post 0020 American Legion and Post 00115 Veterans of Foreign Wars, both in Attleboro. He was a longtime communicant of St. John's the Evangelist in Attleboro. His favorite hobby was fly fishing for trout and salmon.
In addition to Anne, his wife of 62 years, he is survived by two daughters, Lisa Cronin of Rochester, New York, and Jill Parker of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, one son, Kevin Cronin of Middletown, Connecticut, and seven grandchildren.
He was the brother of the late Wayne Cronin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St John's the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will take place in the St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro.
A private visitation will be held by the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Mervell's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com



Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
