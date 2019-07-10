ATTLEBORO- Michael E. Duclos, 71, a lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was the adored and devoted husband to Camille A. (Cipolla) Duclos of Attleboro.

Born on December 30, 1947 in Pawtucket, RI, Michael was the cherished son of the late Raymond and Bertha (Brillon) Duclos.

He attended Attleboro Public Schools and was a graduate of Attleboro High School.

Following high school, Michael bravely enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served during the Vietnam War from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1970. During his time in the Air Force, Michael respectfully achieved the rank of (Sgt.) sergeant.

After his time in the service, Michael attended and graduated from Bryant College with his Bachelor degree in Business. With his education he received from Bryant College, he worked for many years in the customer service industry.

Michael was a parishioner for many years at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus in South Attleboro. He was also a member of the South Attleboro American Legion Post 312.

In his spare time, Michael enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his treasured family and friends.

In addition to his dear wife, Camille, Michael is survived by his proud son, Anthony Duclos and his wife Melissa of Attleboro; his grandson, David Duclos of Attleboro; his siblings, Raymond Duclos and his wife Cheryl of Swansea and Susan Duclos and her husband Kenneth of Coventry, RI; and also one niece and 4 nephews.

A private visitation will be held by the family.

A Mass of Christian Burial, will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 18 Baltic Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.

Burial with United States Air Force military honors will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, North Attleboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish, 18 Baltic St., Attleboro, MA 02703 or directly to https://www.sainttheresaattleboro.org/online-giving.html

For directions or to send Michael's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com Published in Sun Chronicle on July 10, 2019