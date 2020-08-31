Michael F. Phipps, age 68, of North Attleboro, formerly of Yarmouth and Mansfield, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. He was the beloved husband of Debra L. (Mezzanotte) Phipps, to whom he was wed for nearly forty-seven years.
Born in Attleboro, MA on November 16, 1951, he was a loving son of the late Nathan B., Jr. and Yolanda C. (Chilli) Phipps.
Mike grew up in North Attleboro and was a 1967 graduate of North Attleboro High School. He furthered his studies, attending Framingham State College. Prior to retiring, he had worked for thirty years at the Foxboro Company and retired as a Quality Control Manager.
Michael's family was truly the essence of his and he treasured the wonderful times and memories created with his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a special love for Cape Cod and the ocean, was a diehard Patriots and Red Sox fan, an avid car enthusiast and enjoyed reading articles on history.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Melanie L. Barry and her husband Ryan of Mansfield and Michael N. Phipps of New York, NY. He was the cherished grandfather Liam and Olivia Barry. He was the dear brother of the late David N. Phipps, Sr., who is survived by his wife Susan Phipps of Attleboro. He was the loving brother-in-law of John Mezzanotte and his wife Sue, David Mezzanotte and his wife Kelli and the special uncle of John, Jim, Jeff, Robert, Nick, Joseph, Ava and David, Jr
Visiting hours, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
A service will be held at the conclusion of visitation on Wednesday at 12:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, Michaels family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com