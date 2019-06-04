|
|
Michael G. Aftosmes, Sr., of Attleboro, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Florida.
Michael is survived by his children, Caterina Brown and her husband Gregory, Michael G. Aftosmes, Jr. and his wife Carma, Debra Aftousmes-Kristenson and her wife Sandie and George "Jody" Aftosmes and Junko Fukuma; and his grandchildren, Caris, Tessa, Veronica, Meridith, Derek, Makenzie and Mason. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Michael was the brother of the late Charles Aftosmes and the late Irene Athas.
Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM followed by a funeral service in the church at 11:00AM. Interment will be held in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301. For guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on June 4, 2019