Deceased's Obituary It is with sorrow and pride that we report the passing of our beloved father and husband Michael G. Capron, 82, who passed on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Portland, Maine surrounded by his family.The son of James and Clara Capron, Michael was a native of Bellows Falls VT and graduated from Bellows Falls High School and New England College. He settled in Foxboro with his wife Patricia, daughter of Fire Chief Harold Clark and school teacher Catherine Clark. They became longtime residents of Foxboro, raising their five children there. His professional career as an appraiser/assesor culminated in serving for many years as the Chief Assessor for the Town of Foxboro.An avid hunter and fisherman, Michael thoroughly enjoyed spending time on the water in Maine and in the woods of Vermont. He was also a long time member of the Foxboro Country Club. After his retirement he spent much time at his summer camp on Highland Lake in Maine enjoying time with friends and family. Those who knew him appreciated his loyalty, sense of humor and generous spirit.He is survived by his wife Patricia, with whom he just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He was a loving father to his five children, Chris, Wendy, Katie, John, and Jenny. Also survived by his brother, Jim; and cousin, John Capron; and predeceased by his sister, Angela Benson.A memorial service celebrating his life will be held in his honor at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro, after the current state of emergency is lifted. Arrangements in Maine are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. To view Michael's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Michael's memory to: Town of Foxboro, Discretionary Fund, 40 South Street, Foxboro, MA, 02035 or in Michael's memory "do an act of kindness"
Deceased's funeral arrangements To be determined at a later date.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020