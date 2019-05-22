Daniel J. Arrighi 74, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019. He met his beloved high school sweetheart Jeannette L. (Guay) Arrighi at a block dance and they have been married for 56 years.



Born in Pawtucket, RI he was a son of the late John J. and Charlotte "Kitty" (Pienta) Arrighi. He lived in Seekonk, MA for the past 53 years.



Before retiring Dan was employed as a Machinist from the are of 18 for many years. He was later employed by the former Cumberland Engineering Co. as a Service Parts Specialist until 1995. He was a member of the Attleboro, MA Elks, the Wampanog Rod and Gun Club of Seekonk, MA and the South Attleboro, MA Sons of the American Legion. Dan had a fantastic sense of humor and could always make everyone laugh.



Beside his beloved wife he also leaves one son Daniel B. Arrighi and his wife Lori of North Attleboro, MA., one daughter Charlene M. Pascale and her husband Michael of North Providence, RI, three grandchildren Samantha Pascale, Brianna and Benjamin Arrighi, nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Richard J. Arrighi.



The funeral for Mr. Arrighi will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church Coyle Drive Seekonk, MA at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS WEDNESDAY FROM 8:30 A.M. TO 9:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in Dan's Memory to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 would be greatly appreciated.