Michael James McLaughlin, 39 of Mansfield and Hyannis, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 following a long battle with liposarcoma. He was the loving husband of Amy (Coccia) McLaughlin, father of Olivia Coccia, beloved son of Maureen (Piccolomini) and James McLaughlin, Jr., brother of Matthew McLaughlin and his wife Alison, and treasured dog dad to Oscar and Ava. He was the cherished grandson of the late Matthew and Eleanor Piccolomini and James, Sr. and Philomena McLaughlin and had many extended family members throughout Mansfield and surrounding towns.
Michael was born in Boston on April 7, 1981. He was a 2000 graduate from Mansfield High School and UMass Boston in 2005 with a BA in Political Science. He also completed a certificate program in Marina Management at Massachusetts Maritime Academy. In 2015 he earned a Master of Science in Fire Science Public Administration.
In 2012, Michael joined the Mansfield Fire Department as a paramedic/firefighter. Michael was a well-loved and dedicated member of the department, volunteering in his time off at countless town community events with the department. He also volunteered for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation at their annual golf tournament in Hyannis Port.
Throughout his entire life, Michael's favorite place to be was on the waters of Cape Cod, specifically in Hyannis Port Harbor. Michael owned a mooring company prior to joining the fire department and was a proud member of the Hyannis Port Yacht Club for many years. You could often find Mike strolling along the beach with his two boating sidekicks, the pups; or boating around Hyannis Port Harbor always ready with a wave and a friendly smile. Michael was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips to California, Florida, Maine, Maryland, the Vineyard, and New York with his family. He also loved "relaxing". On a Friday night Michael was usually in his favorite spot: in a recliner with Chinese food and a movie from the 80's, with the dogs at his feet waiting for something to fall. Mike will be fondly remembered as the nicest guy ever to all who knew him.
Michael leaves behind many extended family members and friends at Mansfield Fire Department, Hyannis Port Yacht Club, and Barnstable High School.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all who knew and loved him do something that "Mikey" would do in his memory. Enjoy a stroll on the beach or through town, boat with friends, watch an 80's movie, help someone in need, and never let a day go by without saying "I love you" to those you love.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date in Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and visiting hours have been omitted.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 15, 2020.