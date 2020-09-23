Michael Joseph McVane, 60, of Tavares, FL, passed away at his home on September 17, 2020.
Michael was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Alice W. McVane and Michael J. McVane, Jr.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Marilyn McVane of Mount Dora, Florida, David McVane and his wife Jodi of Cohasset, MA and Brian McVane and his wife Kathy of Hingham, MA. Michael was the beloved uncle of Matthew, Ben and Emily McVane and leaves behind many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
After attending schools in Wrentham, MA where he played basketball and ran cross country, Michael earned a degree in Business Administration at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. Early in his career, he worked as a strategic buyer and went on to hold positions in corporate training and sales management.
Michael was an avid reader, enjoyed spirited conversations about current affairs, loved going to the movies, and gatherings with his family and friends. Michael was also a sports enthusiast and lifelong fan of all the Boston-area professional sports teams, with the Patriots first among them.
In recent years, Michael enjoyed traveling and exploring his adopted home state of Florida and was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes Church in Eustis. Michael also volunteered at AdventHealth Waterman Hospital and the Florida Literacy Program and began participating in local theater.
Michael will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Due to the pandemic, we regret that the funeral Mass will not be open to the public. However, all are invited to participate virtually as it will be streamed live from St. Mary's Church on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at https://pwc.church/news/online-masses-now-4pm-10am-each-weekend or via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7udZhwp1DJ4N8aBtl3JvEg
or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stmaryparishwrentham
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
at https://donate3.cancer.org
or to a charity of your choice
