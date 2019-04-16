Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Michael Joseph Murphy Sr.

Michael "Mike" Joseph Murphy Sr., 71, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. He was the beloved husband of Arlene M. (Martucci) Murphy, to whom he was married on October 6, 1984.



Born on September 28, 1947 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Michael Francis Murphy and the late Elizabeth (Casali) Murphy.



Mike was a graduate of North Cambridge Catholic High School in Cambridge, MA, and then attended Junior College studying computer programming. He proudly and honorably served our country in the United States National Guard, then worked as a Computer Analyst for MIB, Inc. in Westwood for thirty-five years, before retiring in 2001.



A resident of North Attleboro for the past thirty-five years, he previously lived in Plymouth, MA.



Mike loved to play sports, particularly softball. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed gathering with family and friends to root for the New England Patriots. He enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables and traveling, and held a special place in his heart and memories for his late childhood dog, "Champ". More than anything, Mike cherished spending time with his wife and his beloved family.



In addition to his wife, Arlene, he leaves his loving children: Michael Joseph Murphy Jr., of Plymouth, MA; and Tracey A. Barros and her husband, Frank Barros, of Carver, MA. He was the adoring grandfather of Ashley Elizabeth Murphy and Sydney Taylor Murphy. Mike was the dear brother of Ann Mariano of Tewksbury, MA and her late husband, David Mariano; and Frances Murphy of Stoneham, MA. He was the uncle of Joseph Rebeiro and his wife, Jackie Rebeiro, of Wilmington, MA; and the late Edward Rebeiro. Mike leaves his extended family and many dear friends.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Mike by gathering for a Visitation with Military Honors on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mike to either the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at www.heart.org, or to a .



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019