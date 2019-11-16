|
Pawtucket Michael L. Quaglia, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia C. (Salisbury) Quaglia. Born in South Attleboro, he was a son of the late Antony and Sola (Rintala) Quaglia.
Michael was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1955, where he was a star player on the schools baseball team. He was known for his knuckle curve ball and pitched a no hitter against New Bedford Vocational Technical High School, a record he held for decades. Michael went on to serve his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was the proprietor of Style-Line Industries, formerly of Attleboro and Pawtucket. Style-Line was a manufacturer of corporate jewelry. Michael was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Seekonk, and more recently at St. Teresa Church in Pawtucket. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the parishs prayer group. In his free time, he enjoyed boating, fishing, boxing and spending time with family and friends.
Michael leaves a daughter, Lynne Renzi and her husband, Joseph, of Attleboro; two sons, Mark Quaglia of North Dighton and Michael Quaglia, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Dighton; five grandchildren, Krystina White, Alyssa Renzi, Nicholas Quaglia, Carissa Quaglia and Matthew Quaglia; four sisters, Elizabeth Benoit of South Attleboro, Judith Belanger of Pawtucket, Deborah Quaglia of Wrentham and Linda Covill of Seekonk; three brothers, Gilbert Quaglia of Spring Hill, FL, Kenneth Quaglia of Mansfield and Stephen Quaglia of South Attleboro and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anthony Quaglia, Jr.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Attleboro. VISITATION will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019