Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Michael Quaglia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map

Michael L. Quaglia


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael L. Quaglia Notice


Pawtucket Michael L. Quaglia, Sr., 83, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia C. (Salisbury) Quaglia. Born in South Attleboro, he was a son of the late Antony and Sola (Rintala) Quaglia.

Michael was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1955, where he was a star player on the schools baseball team. He was known for his knuckle curve ball and pitched a no hitter against New Bedford Vocational Technical High School, a record he held for decades. Michael went on to serve his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was the proprietor of Style-Line Industries, formerly of Attleboro and Pawtucket. Style-Line was a manufacturer of corporate jewelry. Michael was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Seekonk, and more recently at St. Teresa Church in Pawtucket. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the parishs prayer group. In his free time, he enjoyed boating, fishing, boxing and spending time with family and friends.

Michael leaves a daughter, Lynne Renzi and her husband, Joseph, of Attleboro; two sons, Mark Quaglia of North Dighton and Michael Quaglia, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Dighton; five grandchildren, Krystina White, Alyssa Renzi, Nicholas Quaglia, Carissa Quaglia and Matthew Quaglia; four sisters, Elizabeth Benoit of South Attleboro, Judith Belanger of Pawtucket, Deborah Quaglia of Wrentham and Linda Covill of Seekonk; three brothers, Gilbert Quaglia of Spring Hill, FL, Kenneth Quaglia of Mansfield and Stephen Quaglia of South Attleboro and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Anthony Quaglia, Jr.

His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Attleboro. VISITATION will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -