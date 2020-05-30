NORTH ATTLEBORO- Michael N. Benoit, 69, of North Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He was the beloved and devoted husband to Joan M. (Burns) Benoit.
Born on October 17, 1950, in Attleboro, he was the loving son of the late Donald "Mike" / "Sam" and Marie "Mud" (Fournier) Benoit.
Mike grew up in North Attleboro and attended St. Mary's Elementary School, before graduating from North Attleboro High School as a member of the Class of 1968.
A man who took pride in a job well done, Michael was the attentive owner and operator of his own automotive shop, A&M Service, in North Attleboro. He had the reputation of being very fair and provided his valued customers with the highest quality of service, his shop was the place to go during and after hours for many.
Mike was a dedicated member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #1011, North Attleboro, where he consistently strived to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; he was an honorary life member. He also was a life member of the Wrentham Sportsman Club, where he enjoyed socializing with his friends and fellow members.
In his spare time, Mike had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and watching old western movies. Above all, he was most happy when he was in the presence of and making memories with his treasured family, especially his daughters and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, exceptional father and a true friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his precious daughters, Julie Benoit of N. Attleboro, Jodi Hobson and husband Heath of N. Attleboro, Jessica Benoit and husband Kyle Garrity of Marston Mills, stepsons Shawn Feid and wife Katie of Iowa and Eric Feid and wife Monica of Texas; His grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, Ashley, Colby, Abigail, Cailey, Daniel, Jackie, Madison and Morgan; His great-grandchildren Addison and Lennon; His sister Linda Kieltyka and husband Richard of N. Attleboro and his nephew Troy Kieltyka of N. Attleboro.
Michael's family would like to graciously thank and recognize the wonderful employees of LifeCare Center of Attleboro; Sturdy Memorial Hospital; and Attleboro Dialysis Center for their help and assistance in caring for Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Cushman Union Church, 2 May Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
To send Mike's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
