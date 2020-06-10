Michael O'Connor Hennessy
Michael O'Connor Hennessy, 54, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Kristen M. (George) Hennessy whom he married on May 18, 2002.
Born on March 10, 1966 in Burlington, MA, he was the son of John P. Hennessy of Burlington, MA, and the late Mary (O'Connor) Hennessy.
A graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1984, Michael received his Bachelor's degree in communications from Westfield State University in 1988.
He worked for the past five years as a salesman for Jordan's Furniture in Natick, MA, and previously at Cardi's Furniture in South Attleboro and Swansea, MA, and for many years as a vendor representative for Sealey Mattress of North Carolina.
A resident of North Attleboro for the past seventeen years, Michael previously lived in West Warwick, RI, and attended St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
A warm and outgoing man, the center of Michael's life was his cherished family, with whom he loved spending time. He always enjoyed attending his children's sporting events, was an ardent fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, and delighted being in the company of his many good friends.
In addition to his wife, Kristen, and his father, John, he leaves his beloved and loving children: Shane M. Hennessy and Kaitlyn M. Hennessy, both of North Attleboro. Michael was the dear brother of Kerry Gendron of Burlington, MA, and Kathleen Hennessy of Burlington, MA, and leaves many cousins with whom he was close, his extended family, including his wife's family, and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing, the use of face masks, and limitations in the number of persons present, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Michael by attending a Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA, following all Massachusetts and diocesan guidelines for safety.
Burial will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Michael to benefit his children's education at: "Hennessy Family Fund", Bristol County Savings Bank, 96 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Michael O'Connor Hennessy, 54, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of Kristen M. (George) Hennessy whom he married on May 18, 2002.
Born on March 10, 1966 in Burlington, MA, he was the son of John P. Hennessy of Burlington, MA, and the late Mary (O'Connor) Hennessy.
A graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1984, Michael received his Bachelor's degree in communications from Westfield State University in 1988.
He worked for the past five years as a salesman for Jordan's Furniture in Natick, MA, and previously at Cardi's Furniture in South Attleboro and Swansea, MA, and for many years as a vendor representative for Sealey Mattress of North Carolina.
A resident of North Attleboro for the past seventeen years, Michael previously lived in West Warwick, RI, and attended St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
A warm and outgoing man, the center of Michael's life was his cherished family, with whom he loved spending time. He always enjoyed attending his children's sporting events, was an ardent fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox, and delighted being in the company of his many good friends.
In addition to his wife, Kristen, and his father, John, he leaves his beloved and loving children: Shane M. Hennessy and Kaitlyn M. Hennessy, both of North Attleboro. Michael was the dear brother of Kerry Gendron of Burlington, MA, and Kathleen Hennessy of Burlington, MA, and leaves many cousins with whom he was close, his extended family, including his wife's family, and many dear friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing, the use of face masks, and limitations in the number of persons present, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Michael by attending a Visitation in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro, MA, following all Massachusetts and diocesan guidelines for safety.
Burial will be private.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Michael to benefit his children's education at: "Hennessy Family Fund", Bristol County Savings Bank, 96 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.