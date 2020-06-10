May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Michael was a solid, good man and coworker. It was a pleasure to have got to know him over these past several years. He Always had something insightful to say about the New England Patriots when playing their game on Sunday's. Michael was part of a unique "second family" at Jordan's Furniture, where many of us shared Sunday's and broke bread together. He will be missed...

Paul Serino

Friend