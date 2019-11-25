|
|
Michael P. Janson, 65, lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Good Samaritan Medical Center, Brockton. He was the husband of Susan (LaRose) Janson for over 40 years.
Born on May 4, 1954 in Attleboro, MA, he was a son of the late Richard and Grace (Smith) Janson.
Mike worked as a plastic fabricator for multiple companies before his retirement.
He was an avid fisherman, fishing for both fresh and saltwater fish. Mike's favorite place in the summer to fish was the Cape Cod Canal, fishing for stripers. He also had some hidden away spots both in Attleboro and Plymouth where he would catch perch and pickerel. He spent over 20 years camping at the Ellis Haven campground in Plymouth during the summers. Mike was a passionate reader and would read horror, suspense, supernatural fiction and fantasy novels. He was a huge animal lover, especially for the family dog "Jake" whom he had for 16 years. Mike adored spending time with his precious granddaughters, Camryn and Kacey.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his three sons, Sean Janson of Attleboro, Derrick Janson and his companion Lani Roth both of Cumberland, RI and Christopher Janson and his wife Sarah of Cumberland, RI; his siblings, Richard Janson and his wife Paula of Rehoboth, Maya Smith Janson and her husband John of Northampton and Jeff Janson and his partner Rebecca Nutter both of Alexandria, NH; his two beloved granddaughters, Camryn and Kacey Janson both of Cumberland, RI; also his 4 nieces and 1 nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7 pm in the funeral home.
Burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, please made a donation to a .
For directions or to send Mike's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019