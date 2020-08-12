1/1
Michael S. Marchetti
Michael S. Marchetti of Mansfield, Massachusetts, passed into eternal life on August 4, 2020. He was the husband of Adrienne (Ragosta) Marchetti. They had been married for 40 years.
Mr. Marchetti was born in Providence, the son of the late Harry C. Marchetti and Rose Keegan Besides his wife Adrienne, Michael is survived by his brother Charles Marchetti, and his nephew, James Bassing and his nieces Mindy Sounness and Christine Portilla.
He was the brother of the late Charles Marchetti, Ernie Keegan and Linda Hartman.
There will be a celebration of Michael's life on Sunday, August 23rd at 2:00 pm in
The Faith Fellowship United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Avenue, North Attleborro, Massachusetts. The service will be outside under the Covid-19 guidelines. Please wear a mask and keep social distance. The service will also be live streamed on Face book live and YouTube live. For online condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
The Faith Fellowship United Methodist Church
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
