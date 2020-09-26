Michael S. McPherson, Sr., 62
Dateline: Mansfield, MA
Michael S. McPherson, Sr., age 62, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington. He was the beloved husband of Doreen H. (Dunn) McPherson, to whom he was wed for thirty-two years.
Born in Boston, MA on May 15, 1958, he was a loving son of the late James and Dorothy (Melia) McPherson.
Michael grew up in the West Roxbury neighborhood of Boston and was a 1976 graduate of Boston Tech High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on January 25, 1960 with the rank of Postal Clerk Third Class and was a recipient of the Navy Expeditionary Medal.
A resident of Mansfield for the past twenty-five years, Mr. McPherson was a Supervisor, having worked for over thirty-five years for the United States Postal Service in Waltham and Boston and retired from the Main Postal Facility in Boston.
A communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield, Michael was truly devoted to his family and heavily involved with his children's sporting events from their youth thru college. He was an avid New England sports fan and will always be remembered for his remarkable sense of humor. Mr. McPherson also had a special place in his heart for animals, especially Buffalo and enjoyed walking his dogs at various area parks.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children: Heather M. McPherson of Mansfield, Michael S. McPherson, Jr. of Mansfield and Kelli D. McPherson of Mansfield. He was the dear brother of James McPherson and Janice Cavannaugh of Pembroke, Maureen Collins and her husband George of New Hampshire, Regina Ward and her husband Ted Morrison of Marshfield and Gerard McPherson and his wife Vicki of Marshfield. He is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, September 28th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 29th at 9:30 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial with military honors will take place on Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.
Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Michael's family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com