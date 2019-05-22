Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 MIchael Thomas Sharp

1984 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Michael Thomas Sharp, 34, of North Attleboro passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved son of Albert and Mary Ann (Gray) Sharp both of North Attleboro.



Michael was born November 25, 1984 in Attleboro and was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro. He was a 2003 graduate of North Attleboro High School and a 2005 graduate of New England Technical Institute where he studied auto mechanics. He had previously worked at Orfan Auto in North Attleboro and Better Automotive in South Attleboro. He also worked for the Chris Plante Painting Company for several years.



Mike loved New England sports, cooking, fishing and urban exploring. He was a fan of WWE and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a kind gentle soul with a great sense of humor and was known for always keeping everyone laughing.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Malia, her husband Brian Stauffer and their daughter Henrietta of North Attleboro; Grandson of Sylvia Emery of California and the late Herbert and Betty (Granger) Gray of North Attleboro. Nephew of Herbert and Barbara Gray of Rhode Island, Susan Kosturi, and James and Diana Gray of North Attleboro, Keith Sharp and Cindy Hilgenberg of California. Also cousins Christopher, Sara and Lucy Plante, Lauren and Joe Damato and Cameron, Shannon, Spencer and Mimi Gray and a large extended family. He was nephew of the late Elizabeth Roberts and cousin of the late Jeffrey Plante.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Friday, May 24 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeffrey Plante Scholarship Fund, c/o North Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760. To sign an online guestbook for Mike, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices