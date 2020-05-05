McCARTHY, Michael William, 76, of North Attleboro, formerly of Mission Hill, passed away peacefully at home surrounded with love and comfort from his loving wife, children and grandchildren on Friday, May 1, 2020. Michael was the devoted and loving husband to Marylou (Smith) McCarthy. Mike was raised on Mission Hill and was a proud member of the "Boston Plasterers Cement Masons local 534" He loved his work and took great pride in saying that "he and a couple of other guys helped build the City of Boston". He enjoyed boating, fishing, cooking the best boiled dinner, growing the perfect garden tomato, traveling, watching Boston sports and playing his daily lottery numbers. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and friends and his favorite saying was "Life is too good to not fight for it". In addition to his devoted wife, Michael is survived by his five children, Michael W. McCarthy and his wife Janet of Cotuit, Christine M. Campbell and her husband Scott of Norton, Timothy J. McCarthy of North Attleboro, Sean B. McCarthy of Norton, and Kara J. Mason and Mark A Mason of Attleboro. Seven adoring grandchildren; Brooke, Hannah, Bryan, Brenna, Brodi, Jake, and Izabella. His loving sister Lydia McCarthy Ferrigan of Woodridge, Illinois and his loving brother Brian McCarthy of West Roxbury. Michael leaves behind countless others, Brothers and Sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss him dearly. Regretfully due to the COVID-19, Mike's services will be private, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute will be appreciated. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 5, 2020.