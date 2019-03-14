Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391

Michele C. Gaboriault

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michele C. Gaboriault Notice
Plainville-
Michele C. Gaboriault, 69, of Plainville, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Mass General Hospital, as a result of complications from a double lung transplant. Born in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite (Richard) and Charles Gaboriault.
Mitch worked for almost 40 years as an IT Specialist for the Foxboro Company. She was an avid golfer, loved to travel, and enjoyed geocaching and nature photography. Mitch was diagnosed with Idiopathy Pulmonary Fibrosis several years ago and received her new lungs on November 10th.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene Gaboriault of Holliston. She is predeceased by her brothers, Philip R. and Louis C. Gaboriault.
A memorial event will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank all her friends for their help during the past year. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to The First Tee Massachusetts,http://www.thefirstteemass.org/donate/
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chesmore Funeral Home
Download Now