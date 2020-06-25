Michelle A. Riley Dow (Shelly), age 49, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020

at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Georgia. She had been traveling in the area with her

husband.

Born in Red Bank, New Jersey on January 17, 1971. Shelly grew up in Palm Beach Gardens

Florida and graduated Palm Beach Gardens High School in 1989. Shelly loved to travel and

lived in Ireland for a period of time while attending school there.

In 2002 she moved to Boston and began her career in Healthcare Administration while

continuing her education at Framingham State University. Shelly met her husband Dan while

attending school and they were married in August 2013.

Shelly is survived by her husband Dan, step children Jacob and Summer Dow all of Plainville,

her mother Peggy Riley of Nolensville, TN, her sister Kathleen Riley Nieves and her husband

Daniel Nieves, as well as their children Lucas, Liam, and Landon also of Nolensville.

Shelly was predeceased by her father James Riley and her beloved Murphy dog.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

