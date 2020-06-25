Michelle Dow
1971 - 2020
Michelle A. Riley Dow (Shelly), age 49, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020
at Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Georgia. She had been traveling in the area with her
husband.
Born in Red Bank, New Jersey on January 17, 1971. Shelly grew up in Palm Beach Gardens
Florida and graduated Palm Beach Gardens High School in 1989. Shelly loved to travel and
lived in Ireland for a period of time while attending school there.
In 2002 she moved to Boston and began her career in Healthcare Administration while
continuing her education at Framingham State University. Shelly met her husband Dan while
attending school and they were married in August 2013.
Shelly is survived by her husband Dan, step children Jacob and Summer Dow all of Plainville,
her mother Peggy Riley of Nolensville, TN, her sister Kathleen Riley Nieves and her husband
Daniel Nieves, as well as their children Lucas, Liam, and Landon also of Nolensville.
Shelly was predeceased by her father James Riley and her beloved Murphy dog.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 24, 2020
Danny & family Steve &
I (Nancy) are so sorry for your loss
Nancy Sullivan
Family
June 24, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all, as you go through this difficult time.
Sally and Stephen Hamlin
Friend
June 24, 2020
Shelly made you feel like you were the only person in the room, She really cared about you and was always interested in your life and family. The many social events through my work these past 10 years I knew I could hang with shelly. We will miss your presence shelly and were lucky to have known you.
Tanya Quigley-Boylan
Friend
