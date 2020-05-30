NORTH ATTLEBORO - Mildred A. ( Thomas ) Rossi , 96 passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro due to complications from Covid-19. She was the loving wife of 29 years to the late Alfonse Rossi.
Born in Astoria, Queens, New York on September 30, 1923 she spent the early years of her life living with her loving parents, the late Walter R and Josephine ( Schoelling ) Thomas.
Mildred graduated with honors from Bryant High School in Long Island
City, New York. After high school she worked as a secretary for a short wave radio company followed by five years as a secretary for American Airlines. Mildred then spent the next 35 years working for AFA Protective Systems eventually rising to the position of executive assistant to the CEO.
In June of 1965 Mildred married the love of her life Alfonse Rossi. They started their married life in Fort Lee, New Jersey before purchasing their home in Bergenfield , New Jersey where Mildred resided for 43 years, she
often said the happiest years of her life.
Mildred and Al enjoyed golfing especially at Eddie Farms in New York where they first met. They also loved music and dancing, traveling, and especially spending time with family and friends. Mildred loved to crochet, needlepoint and sewing and was very proud of her beautiful wedding dress she had made.
Mildred spent many years socializing and traveling with the senior community in Bergenfield, surrounded by wonderful neighbors and friends. At 89 Mildred moved to Foxboro Ma where she lived with her nephew Larry Thomas and his wife Elizabeth before moving into Madonna Manor Nursing Home.
Mildred is predeceased by her loving brother Walter H Thomas and his wife Frances. Mildred is survived by her beloved nephews Larry and his wife Elizabeth of Foxboro, MA and Stephen Thomas of Middletown, CT. She is also survived by her granddaughters Randi and Kim great-granddaughter Emilia, and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Interment was private at Garden of Memories Cemetery in New Jersey.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Madonna Manor for the kind and wonderful care they provided for Mildred.
Gifts in her memory to the MA COVID-19 RELIEF FUND or your local food Pantry.
Gifts in her memory to the MA COVID-19 RELIEF FUND or your local food Pantry.
