Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Mildred L. Anderson

Notice Condolences Flowers Mildred L. Anderson, 90, formerly of Attleboro, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Melvin D. Anderson, with whom she shared over 60 years of marriage.



Mildred was born in Attleboro and was the daughter of the late Earl H. Whitcomb and Lillian (Davis) Whitcomb



Mildred was employed as a bookkeep for many years with Johnson Industrial and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Attleboro. She enjoyed round and square dancing and attending many Masonic events with her husband. Mildred also cherished the time she spent by the water, especially the summers she spent in Falmouth.



She is survived by her son, Michael Anderson and daughter Robin Ebert and her husband Scott all of East Falmouth; sister, Hazel Holander; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was mother of the late Stephen Anderson and sister of the late Edith St. Pierre and Carol Burns.



Her funeral will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro. Calling hours will precede the service from 9-11am in the funeral home.